VIDEO: Amber Riley and the Original West End Cast of DREAMGIRLS Perform 'One Night Only'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The original West End cast of Dreamgirls came together virtually from their homes, to bring you Dreamgirls Lockdown Live!

The special performance of One Night Only stars composer and Grammy Award winner Henry Krieger and Olivier Award winning Amber Riley, along with the original West End cast.

The performance was released in aid of MAD Trust COVID-19 Hardship Crisis Fund. To donate, visit madtrust.org.uk/covid. Every penny received from donation to the MAD Trust COVID-19 Emergency Fund will support those in need in the theatre industry- on stage and behind the scenes.

Check out the video below!

Based upon the show business aspirations and successes of R&B acts such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, Jackie Wilson, and others, Dreamgirls follows the story of a young female singing trio from Chicago, Illinois called "The Dreams", who become music superstars. It was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical, and won six. It was later adapted into a motion picture from DreamWorks and Paramount Pictures in 2006.

Dreamgirls officially opened on the West End in December 2016, and closed January 12, 2019.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You