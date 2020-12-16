VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Wants a Film About the Making of MAMMA MIA!
She also shares her excitement to take on her dream role of Marion Davies in the film 'Mank.'
Amanda Seyfried reveals which of her 23 animals her daughter is obsessed with, shares her excitement to take on her dream role of Marion Davies in the film Mank and explains why she wants a film about the making of Mamma Mia!
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!Amanda player Cosette in the film adaptation of Les Miserables and appeared in Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! with Meryl Streep. Other film credits include Mean Girls; Diablo Cody's horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, with Megan Fox; the thriller Chloe opposite Julianne Moore and Liam Neeson; Nicholas Sparks' Dear John withChanning Tatum; and the romantic dramedy Letters to Juliet with Vanessa Redgrave. Her television career took off on HBO's critically acclaim "Big Love" with Bill Paxton, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin, as well as a memorable turn in cult favorite "Veronica Mars" as the series' catalyst.
Inspired by the storytelling magic of ABBA's songs, from "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me" to "Super Trouper" and "Thank You For The Music," MAMMA MIA!'s enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolds on a Greek Island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
