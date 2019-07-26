MEAN GIRLS
VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried And Ashley Park Put A MEAN GIRLS Spin On A Pop Duet

Jul. 26, 2019  

Two Plastics from stage and screen got together for a quick duet at the Williamstown Theatre Festival late night cabaret last night to sing a few songs dedicated to all the Regina George's of the world.

Watch below as Mean Girls original Karen, Amanda Seyfried, and Broadway's original Gretchen, Ashley Park, teamed up to put a Mean Girls spin on Taylor Swift's "Mean" and Lily Allen's "F**k You"!

