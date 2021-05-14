VIDEO: All New Look at INTIMATE APPAREL and FLYING OVER SUNSET in Lincoln Center Theater's TALES FROM THE WINGS

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

TALES FROM THE WINGS: A Lincoln Center Theater Celebration!, a virtual gala, premiered last night, May 13.

The celebration takes a look back at the theater's iconic productions featuring performance footage and insider anecdotes from those productions' artists about their experiences on LCT's stages.

Additionally, the event includes never-before-seen clips from the theater's upcoming productions, Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, both shows have announced their opening dates.

FLYING OVER SUNSET, the new musical with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, and featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, will begin performances on Thursday, November 4 and open on Monday, December 6 in the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

INTIMATE APPAREL, a new opera with music by Ricky Ian Gordon, a libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her play, and direction by Bartlett Sher, will begin performances Thursday, January 13 and open on Thursday, January 27 in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Other appearances during the event include Patti LuPone/Anything Goes; Audra McDonald/Carousel; Rosemary Harris/A Delicate Balance; Steven Pasquale/A Man of No Importance; Paulo Szot/South Pacific; Seth Numrich/War Horse; Ruthie Ann Miles/The King and I; Bartlett Sher/Oslo; and Jordan Donica/My Fair Lady.

The full gala is available to view below!