VIDEO: Alfie Allen Talks HANGMEN, McDonagh & More on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Hangmen got a second chance at Broadway after it was forced to shutter while still in previews back in 2020. Now it's back, and this time around, Alfie Allen joins the company as the mysterious Mooney in Martin McDonagh's new comedy.

"For my whole career, Broadway is something that I've wanted to do," explained Allen to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I did two shows in the West End and then the next step in my head was doing theatre on Broadway. I've been given the opportunity very kindly by Matthew Dunster and Martin McDonagh and it has just been going fantastically."

Allen is perhaps best known for his performance as Theon Greyjoy in HBO's Game of Thrones. On stage, he has appeared in The Spoils (West End, Trafalgar Studios) and Equus (Chichester Festival Theatre). His film credits include: Night Teeth (Netflix), Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, Coky Giedroyc's How to Build a Girl, Shane Black's reboot The Predator, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch's John Wick, and Joe Wright's Atonement. Television credits: "Close to the Enemy" (BBC Two), "White House Farm" (ITV and HBO Max), and "Harlots" (Hulu). Upcoming television: "SAS: Rogue Heroes" (BBC).

