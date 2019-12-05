VIDEO: Alanis Morissette Talks JAGGED LITTLE PILL Label Rejections on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Alanis Morissette shares details with Jimmy about transforming her international hit album, Jagged Little Pill, into a Broadway musical with Diablo Cody and reveals how that classic album was initially rejected from every label.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

