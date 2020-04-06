VIDEO: Adam Blotner's Pandemic Charity Relief Single

With each world crisis comes the inevitable celebrity charity single. But with Quincy Jones and Bob Geldof stuck at home, we've only got lo-fi TikToks and Insta videos. Locked in his home studio, Singer/Songwriter Adam Blotner took it upon himself to record a one-man celebrity charity single - minus the celebrities. And the charities.

Listen to "We Are The Ones (Cov-Aid 19)" below!

Songwriter/Performer Adam Blotner is known for his infectious original melodies and unique ability to parrot different styles, genres, and decades of music. Adam writes original music for film, TV, theater, and comedy. He's the go-to guy for satirical songs, soundalikes, and comedy-driven content. Adam grew up in San Diego where he attended the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts. He studied Film & TV at Boston University, where he continued to write and perform music. He trained in comedy at The Groundlings, Second City Chicago, UCB NY/LA, and The PIT. Adam is the creator of Pop Filter, a musical comedy act that satirizes pop music with original songs and characters. Pop Filter has appeared in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and New York International Fringe Festival, and has been recommended by the New York Times, New York Post, and New York Daily News. He has performed his 'fake bands' for audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below, LA Comedy Festival, NYC Comedy Week, NY Funny Songs Festival, UCB NY/LA, The Comedy Store, The PIT, comedy clubs across the country, and rocked the STAPLES Center at an LA Kings Game. He has written, directed, and performed in musical viral videos that have appeared in the Huffington Post, Funny or Die, CAFE, Medium, and Broadway World, with over 14 million views. He released the album "Step to the Left: Country for Liberals" in 2018 and the song 'I Love This Clinic' was nominated for the International Songwriting Awards. He collaborates with his wife, Writer/Performer Jenny Pinzari, as comedy duo Adam & Jenny.





