VIDEO: Actors' Equity Urges Theatregoers to 'Ask If It's Equity' in New Campaign Video

Actors' Equity members are urging theatregoers to 'ask if it's equity' in a new campaign video.

Many touring productions are marketed as "direct from Broadway" - but performers and stage managers on Broadway work under Actors' Equity contracts, which provide fair pay, benefits, and job protections, allowed for actors, every performance, to give audience their all.

The union is telling fans that, every time they buy a ticket for a "Broadway" tour, they should Ask If It's Equity.

Watch the video below!

Actors' Equity Association, founded in 1913, represents more than 51,000 professional Actors and Stage Managers nationwide. Equity seeks to foster the art of live theatre as an essential component of society and advances the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits, including health and pension plans. Actors' Equity is a member of the AFL-CIO and is affiliated with FIA, an international organization of performing arts unions.





