VIDEO: Aaron Sorkin Says He's Stressed About The Election on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with Aaron Sorkin a week from the 2020 election, and the two discuss all the variables that will likely keep a winner from being declared on election night. After talking about the importance of credible news media, James asks Aaron about the experience of making "The Chicago 7."

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below.

Sorkin's Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include A Few Good Men (Broadway debut; John Gassner Award for Outstanding New American Playwright), Making Movies, The Farnsworth Invention. Film: Molly's Game (director and writer; Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, BAFTA, and Writers Guild Award nominations for Best Screenplay), Steve Jobs (Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay), Moneyball (Academy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Writers Guild Award nominations for Best Screenplay), The Social Network (Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Writers Guild awards for Best Screenplay), Charlie Wilson's War (Golden Globe nomination for Best Screenplay), The American President (Golden Globe nomination for Best Screenplay), Malice, A Few Good Men (Golden Globe nomination for Best Screenplay). Television: Writer and producer of The Newsroom, The West Wing (Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series for four consecutive seasons, Golden Globe, Humanities Prize), Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Sports Night (Television Critics'™ Award for Best Comedy, Humanitas Prize).

