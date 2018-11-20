VIDEO: A Queen Meets Queen! Relive Liza Minnelli's 'We Are the Champions'

LIZA MINNELLI
Nov. 20, 2018  
Before heading to the movie theater to see Bohemian Rhapsody, the new biopic about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, check out this video of Liza Minnelli and the remaining members of the band performing "We Are the Champions" at a Freddie Mercury tribute concert in 1992. Queen guitarist Brian May introduces Liza Minnelli as, "one person in the world that Freddie would be very proud to have stand in his footsteps tonight."

Liza Minnelli is one of the theatre communities most beloved stars. An Academy Award winner for her portrayal of Sally Bowles in the film version of Cabaret, Minnelli also performed on Broadway in a number of shows including Chicago, Victor/Victoria, The Act, and her own solo show, Liza's at the Palace...! Minnelli is the daughter of Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli.

