VIDEO: A Queen Meets Queen! Relive Liza Minnelli's 'We Are the Champions'

Liza Minnelli is one of the theatre communities most beloved stars. An Academy Award winner for her portrayal of Sally Bowles in the film version of Cabaret, Minnelli also performed on Broadway in a number of shows including Chicago, Victor/Victoria, The Act, and her own solo show, Liza's at the Palace...! Minnelli is the daughter of Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli.

