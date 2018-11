VIDEO: A Queen Meets Queen! Relive Liza Minnelli's 'We Are the Champions'

Before heading to the movie theater to see Bohemian Rhapsody, the new biopic about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury , check out this video of Liza Minnelli and the remaining members of the band performing "We Are the Champions" at a Freddie Mercury tribute concert in 1992. Queen guitarist Brian May introduces Liza Minnelli as, "one person in the world that Freddie would be very proud to have stand in his footsteps tonight."