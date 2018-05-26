VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 15- It's a Jolly Holiday with Gavin Lee!

Click Here for More Articles on 30 Days of Tony

On Day 15 of 30 Days of Tony, we celebrate a Best Featured Actor in a Musical nominee, Gavin Lee, who is nominated this year for his portrayal of Squidward in SpongeBob Squarepants the Musical!

Leeis a veteran actor of London's West End and Broadway. He most notably originated the role of Bert in Mary Poppins in the West End, bringing the role to Broadway and took Bert on the road in the U.S. touring company.

He was nominated in 2007 for a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his role as Bert in Mary Poppins (and won a Drama Desk Award and Theater World Award for the role). Lee is also nominated for a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for his role as Squidward.

Celebrate Gavin with his first Tony appearance in 2007, leading the company of Disney's Mary Poppins through the iconic number, "Step In Time".

