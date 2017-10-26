VERONICA MARS the Miniseries? Kristen Bell Says 'It's Going to Happen'

Fans of the UPN/CW series VERONICA MARS deserve the credit for bringing the series, and its star Kristen Bell to the big screen after it left the airwaves in 2007. Supporters of the show contributed to a Kickstarter campaign which financed the feature film, released in theaters in 2014.

Although Bell now stars in NBC's hit comedy THE GOOD PLACE, 'MARS' fans still hold out hope that the show will once again re-emerge. On Wednesday, they heard from Bell herself that their dreams just may come true. During a Facebook Live chat with Indiewire, VERONICA MARS co-star Ryan Hansen was asked about the possibility of bringing the show back. In response, he decided to get the actress on the phone to share her thoughts.



"Rob and I are sort of in constant contact about when we could do it again," Bell told viewers. "There's a lot of willingness and commitment to doing it again." She went on to hint that the show could take the form of a miniseries. "Personally, and I think that Rob probably agrees that, A: we'll never make the fans pay for it again, and B: the format works better in an episodic, where you get a little more of it." She continued, "So we want to do a miniseries. We are willing to put the effort in."



Asked when the project may come to fruition, Bell joked. "I mean, if I have to do it as Murder, She Wrote at 80, we're going to do it. It's going to happen." Check out the interview below:

Kristen Bell lends her voice to Anna in the hit Disney animated film FROZEN. She has appeared on Broadway in THE CRUCIBLE and THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER, and currently stars in NBC's THE GOOD PLACE.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

