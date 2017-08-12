Utah Law Prohibits Alcohol in BOOK OF MORMON Theatre Due to Simulated Sex Acts

Click Here for More Articles on THE BOOK OF MORMON

CBLDF is reporting that The Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City is no longer allowing beer, served at the concession stands, into the theatre because of a very specific law. Utah law prohibits alcohol to be consumed during any performance containing "the exhibition of simulated sex acts." The law is enforced even in looser situations, such as when a brewing company found themselves facing legal trouble for serving during "Deadpool".

For the remaining three-week run of Book of Mormon, Eccles Theater patrons will be permitted to consume alcohol in the lobby, but no drink will be welcomed into the theater.

For more, visit CBLDF here.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

The Book of Mormon is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical; The New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

