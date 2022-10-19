Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Upper West Side Block Named In Honor Of Ballet Hispánico In Special Street Naming Ceremony

Ballet Hispánico's building is located on the block and the neighborhood has served as its headquarters for over 50 years.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, announces that West 89th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam will be designated "Ballet Hispánico Way" by City Council in a special street naming ceremony on October 20, 2022.

An integral part of the Upper West Side community, Ballet Hispánico's building is located on the block and the neighborhood has served as its headquarters for over 50 years.

Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico

Jody Gottfried Arnhold, Honorary Chair, Ballet Hispánico

Kate Lear, Board Chair, Ballet Hispánico

Gale A. Brewer, New York City Council Member, District 6

Thursday, October 20, 2022﻿

Street renaming ceremony starts at 11:00am

Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latinx/Hispanic cultures through innovative dance productions, transformative dance training, and community engagement. For over 50 years, Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico continues to be a catalyst for cultural unity across its three programs: Company, School of Dance and Community Arts Partnerships.



