The Artist's Institute Presents Dean Moss Discussion on John Brown

The Artist's Institute presents Dean Moss on johnbrown, Friday, December 3rd, 1pm (Zoom) Register here.

Dean Moss's interdisciplinary performance piece johnbrown layers live choreography, video performances, sound recordings, and music to examine the legacy of abolitionist John Brown across generations.

The work premiered at The Kitchen on October 16, 2014, the 155th anniversary of Brown's raid on Harpers Ferry. At the Artist's Institute, Moss places two excerpts from johnbrown, an audio work and a video-play, in conversation with Horace Pippin's painting from 1942.



In this afternoon talk, Moss will speak about his work, and reflect on John Brown's legacy in activism and art making today.



Dean Moss is a dance-based multidisciplinary theater and media artist, curator, and lecturer. His current research investigates the fluidity of self through cross-cultural, multimedia performance collaborations that often incorporate audience participation.



Register here for this online event, which is free and open to the public.