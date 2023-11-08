Up on the Marquee: THE OUTSIDERS

The Outsiders will open on April 11, 2024 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

The Outsiders Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture, is coming to Broadway! Brody Grant makes his Broadway debut in the role of Ponyboy, Sky Lakota-Lynch returns to Broadway in the role of Johnny, Brent Comer makes his Broadway debut in the role of Darrel and Jason Schmidt makes his Broadway debut in the role of Sodapop. Previews begin Saturday, March 16, 2024, ahead of a Thursday, April 11, 2024, opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street).

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman &Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.

