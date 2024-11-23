Blue Man Group to End New York and Chicago Runs After Over 30 Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Man Group, the renowned theatrical troupe known for its wordless performances featuring drum-beating and paint-splashing bald blue characters, will conclude its New York run on February 2.

This marks the end of an era spanning more than three decades and over 17,000 performances since the show began at the Astor Place Theater in Lower Manhattan in 1991. The group's Chicago production will also close on January 5, reports the New York Times. The Chicago production has been running since 1997.

Originally starting as an experimental street theater act, Blue Man Group evolved into a global entertainment phenomenon. The troupe became a subsidiary of Cirque du Soleil, the international circus company, expanding its reach and influence in the theatrical world.

Despite the closures in New York and Chicago, Blue Man Group will continue its performances in other cities. Long-running shows in Berlin, Boston, and Las Vegas will continue their runs.

Additionally, the troupe is set to reopen in Orlando next spring after a four-year hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has also operated touring productions, bringing their unique performances to audiences worldwide.

Blue Man Group is a colorful, interactive spectacle for the senses that has been on stages across the world for over 30 years. The iconic non-verbal characters emote through music, art and comedy to connect with audiences everywhere. Every show invites guests to embrace creativity and relish in the jubilee of the spectacular journey that takes place over the course of each show.

Photo Credit: Blue Man Group