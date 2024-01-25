Up on the Marquee: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

An Enemy of the People is coming to Broadway! This new adaptation by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog will be directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold for a strictly limited 16-week engagement playing Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) beginning performances Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and officially opening Monday, March 18, 2024.

The cast will be led by Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Armageddon Time) as Dr. Thomas Stockmann, Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”) as Peter Stockmann, and critically acclaimed film and television star Victoria Pedretti (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “You”) as Petra Stockmann

The cast will be joined by Katie Broad, Bill Buell (Ink), Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy) as Hovstad, Matthew August Jeffers as Billing, David Patrick Kelly (Once) as Morten Kiil, David Mattar Merten, Max Roll (Good Night, Oscar), Thomas Jay Ryan as Aslaksen, and Alan Trong as Captain Horster.

A small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski