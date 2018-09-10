Up On The Marquee: BERNHARDT/HAMLET Arrives on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company's premiere of Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, is hard at play on Broadway! Check out the play's marquee at the American Airlines Theatre!

The company is led by international star Janet McTeer as "Sarah Bernhardt." She is joined by Dylan Baker as "Constant Coquelin" and Jason Butler Harner as "Edmond Rostand."

The cast also includes Matthew Saldivar as "Alphonse Mucha," Nick Westrateas "Maurice," Paxton Whitehead as "Louis," Ito Aghayere as "Rosamond," Brittany Bradford as "Lysette," Aaron Costa Ganis as "Raoul" and Triney Sandoval as "Francois."

Mark Twain wrote, "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career. Janet McTeer brings the legendary leading lady to life.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for Theresa Rebeck's new play 'Bernhardt/Hamlet' starring Janet McTeer on September 7, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City.



