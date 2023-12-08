Unions of Broadway: Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

Broadway workers are represented by 13 different unions.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

 Unions of Broadway: Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

Broadway is made up of so much more than just the faces that you see onstage. The theatre community consists of countless craftsman, designers, specialists, and of course... performers- all who play in integral role in getting (and keeping) your favorite shows up and running. Thirteen different unions (and three additional contracts) represent Broadway workers and BroadwayWorld is spotlighting each and every one of them.

Today, learn all about Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC)

Union Name:

Stage Directors and Choreographers Society or SDC

Who they are:

SDC is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional stage directors and choreographers throughout the United States. Its mission is to foster a national community of professional stage directors and choreographers by protecting the rights, health and livelihoods of all our Members; negotiating and enforcing employment agreements across a range of jurisdictions; facilitating the exchange of ideas, information and opportunities; and educating current and future generations about the critical role of directors and choreographers in leading the field.

How many people it represents:

3275

More Insight:

BroadwayWorld checked in with Executive Director Laura Penn to gain more insight about what the union is all about.

Are there any long or short-term goals of your union that you can share?

Short-term – SDC has been in negotiations with the Broadway League. Voluntary recognition of Associate/Resident directors and choreographers working on Broadway productions and tours was achieved in February 2022; current negotiations include formal terms and conditions. This is a monumental step toward fair and equitable terms and conditions for all Broadway Associates/Residents, invaluable workers who keep Broadway and touring productions thriving.

Long-term - ongoing goals are always to protect terms, advance working conditions, and expand jurisdiction.

What might people be surprised to learn about your union?

SDC is an independent national labor union established in 1959, representing theatrical directors and choreographers, working on Broadway, and now represents professional stage directors and choreographers in jurisdictions including Broadway and Off-Broadway, touring productions (including the British Isles), regional non-profit theatres, and summer stock companies.

In 1962, Founding Member Bob Fosse refused to break a strike pledge when offered a contract to direct and choreograph Little Me—the catalyst for the League of New York Theatres (now the Broadway League) to recognize the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers (now SDC) as a bargaining agent and ratify the first League-SSDC Minimum Basic Agreement. Agnes de Mille, also a Founding Member, successfully lobbied Congress to extend and update federal copyright protection to specifically include choreography and pantomime.

Is there anything that members of your union might want the rest of the Broadway community to know about what you do or stand for?

SDC is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional stage directors and choreographers throughout the United States. Our mission is to foster a national community of professional stage directors and choreographers by protecting the rights, health, and livelihoods of all our Members; negotiating and enforcing employment agreements across a range of jurisdictions; facilitating the exchange of ideas, information, and opportunities; and educating current and future generations about the critical role of directors and choreographers in leading the field.

Learn more:

Learn more about SDC and find out how to become a member at: sdcweb.org. You can also follow SDC today on FacebookX and Instagram.

Check back later to learn about another one of the 13 unions of Broadway!



