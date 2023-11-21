Unions of Broadway: Local 764

Broadway workers are represented by 13 different unions.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

 Unions of Broadway: Local 764

Broadway is made up of so much more than just the faces that you see onstage. The theatre community consists of countless craftsman, designers, specialists, and of course... performers- all who play in integral role in getting (and keeping) your favorite shows up and running. Thirteen different unions (and three additional contracts) represent Broadway workers and BroadwayWorld is spotlighting each and every one of them.

Today, learn all about Local 764...

Union Name:

Theatrical Wardrobe Union, Local 764 

Who they are:

The Theatrical Wardrobe Attendants in New York City first organized in 1919 as a federal union affiliated with the American Federation of Labor.  In 1942, this union was granted a charter to become part of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, its Territories and Canada.  In 1982 the word “attendants” was dropped from the name and the Local was issued a new charter as “Theatrical Wardrobe Union, Local 764 of the I.A.T.S.E”.  Members work in all aspects of costume and wardrobe work in the New York City area in virtually every major live entertainment venue in the city, as well as on television shows and motion pictures shooting within a 50-mile radius of Columbus Circle.

How many people it represents:

About 1900

More Insight:

BroadwayWorld checked in with union representative Martha Smith to gain more insight about what the union is all about.

Are there any long or short-term goals of your union that you can share?

We want to make sure that all people doing our work are represented.

What might people be surprised to learn about your union?

We are the oldest wardrobe union in the world!

Is there anything that members of your union might want the rest of the Broadway community to know about what you do or stand for?

Wardrobe work is often misclassified as traditionally work done by "wives of stagehands"  (and nothing wrong with being a wife of a stagehand!), however, the original organizers of our union were professionals in this field from many different walks of life.

Learn more:

Learn more about Local 764 and find out how to become a member at: www.ia764.org. You can also follow Local 764 today on X and Instagram.

Check back later to learn about another one of the 13 unions of Broadway!



