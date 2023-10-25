Unions of Broadway: 32BJ SEIU

Click Here for More on Unions of Broadway

Broadway is made up of so much more than just the faces that you see onstage. The theatre community consists of countless craftsman, designers, specialists, and of course... performers- all who play in integral role in getting (and keeping) your favorite shows up and running. Thirteen different unions (and three additional contracts) represent Broadway workers and BroadwayWorld is spotlighting each and every one of them.

Today, learn all about 32BJ SEIU...

Union Name:

32BJ SEIU

The name comes from the merger of two New York City unions of building service workers. Local 32-B (made up fo men) in 1934 and Local 32-J (made up of women) in 1936. Both were part of what was then called the Building Service Employees International Union.

Who they are:

32BJ SEIU is the largest property service workers union in the country. The union is concentrated in the Northeast – in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. – but reach extends to southern Florida. 32BJ SEIU works primarily as cleaners, property maintenance workers, doormen, security officers, window cleaners, building engineers, and school and food service workers, and airport workers.

How many people it represents:

175,000 people across the East Coast, 80,000 in NYC, including 230 theater custodians, roundspeople, elevator operators and restroom attendants.

More Insight:

BroadwayWorld checked in with union representative Simon Davis-Cohen to gain more insight about what the union is all about.

What might people be surprised to learn about your union?

The labor contract is incredibly important for our frontline workers, who interface a lot with audiences and have played a critical role in reopen Broadway after the pandemic. They have worked incredibly hard to keep audiences safe and the spaces sanitized. The contract covers incredibly important 100% employer-paid healthcare, with no premium sharing.

Is there anything that members of your union might want the rest of the Broadway community to know about what you do or stand for?

I am often told by these workers that they are really proud of the work they do, they love working at the theater and they take pride in the work they do.

Learn more:

Learn more about 32BJ SEIU and find out how to become a member at: www.seiu32bj.org. You can also follow 32BJ SEIU today on Facebook, X, Instagram, and Youtube.

