Uninvited Nominator Leads to 1984's Tony Ineligibility

As BroadwayWorld reported last night, the Tony Awards Administration Committee met yesterday for the first time this season and confirmed the eligibility status of five Broadway productions for the 2018 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards, and a surprising decision was made.

The committee deemed that 1984 will be ineligible. According to a statement, "1984 has been deemed ineligible by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. The show did not fulfill all of the eligibility requirements, as outlined by the Tony Rules and Regulations."

Now according to the New York Times, the reason for the decision has to do with the show's producer, Scott Rudin, denying access to a member of the Tony nominating committee- Jose Antonio Vargas.

Lead producer, Sonia Friedman told the Times: "I don't have a comment on the matter other than I am disappointed with the outcome."

A spokesman for Rudin declined to offer an explanation as to why Vargas was excluded.

1984 concluded it limited Broadway engagement at the Hudson Theatre on October 8, after 125 performances.

One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, 1984 was first published in 1949. The New York Times published an article on January 24, 2017 titled "George Orwell's '1984' Is Suddenly a Best-Seller," stating, "George Orwell's classic book '1984,' about a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed under a totalitarian regime, has seen a surge in sales this month, rising to the top of multiple best-seller lists in the United States and leading its publisher to have tens of thousands of new copies printed."

