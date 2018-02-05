Unheard Jonathan Larson Songs to Be Performed at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below will host The Jonathan Larson Project, a night that celebrates the Rent playwright with some of his unheard work, on October 9 - 14, 2018.

Jonathan Larson wrote RENT and tick tick BOOM, the former a landmark Broadway game-changer and the latter a beloved musical gem. He was a brilliant, groundbreaking creator of musical theatre who died tragically at the age of 35, before seeing the worldwide acclaim his work would receive. Jonathan was posthumously awarded Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, and his songs have come to be treasured and performed in 25 languages, from Mexico to Japan to Italy, from summer camps to the silver screen to Broadway.

But what about all of Jonathan's songs we've never heard?

The Jonathan Larson Project is an evening of Jonathan's unheard work. Songs from never-produced shows like 1984 and Superbia. Songs that were cut from RENT and tick tick BOOM. Songs written for theatrical revues and songs written for the radio. Songs never before publicly performed or recorded. Songs about politics and love and New York City.

The show will star Nick Blaemire (tick tick BOOM, Found, Godspell), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, Beatsville, Company), Andy Mientus (NBC's "Smash," Spring Awakening, Les Misérables), Destinee Rea (Amélie, Dreamgirls, The Wiz), and George Salazar (Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, tick tick BOOM).

Directed and conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, the show features musical direction and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen (Prince of Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas, Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band), as well as a five-piece band and a few special guests to be announced. Cast subject to change.

In the spirit of RENT, which offered $20 rush tickets, Feinstein's/54 Below will be making a limited number of $20 tickets available for each performance via a special lottery. Details will be announced at a later date.

