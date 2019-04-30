US's 3rd Largest Real-Estate Company Launches The Afterglow Concert Series To Support Rising Artists In NYC & Washington D.C.

Creative Direction Agency, CAD Management, and Songsmth Productions have partnered with Equity Residential to produce the second iteration of The Afterglow Concert Series, a series of intimate rooftop and lounge performances. The concert series will take place this summer in Equity Residential apartment complexes across New York City, Jersey City, Brooklyn, Washington, DC, and Virginia.

Having completed a first leg of the tour this past year in New York, the series has now doubled in size expanding to Washington D.C., a major music market for developing talent and touring artists. Additionally, the tour will also feature a New Group of artists including Audrey, Rosette, Pipo Fernandez, Alexis Diosa, Coco Robert, Makaila, Katmaz, Ksenia, SweetXO, Munch Ali, Shlomo Franklin, Stephanie Carcache, Tatiana Owens, Nellie S, Sara Sommerer, Jwell, Saneit, Heru Peacock, Cecilia Gault, Broke Royals, Rachel Norman, and Jackie Paladino. Each show will be exclusively streamed by Limelight, a new mobile video app exclusively for live music performances.

"I'm extremely excited to continue and expand our concert series with Equity Residential. This is an amazing opportunity for both artists, fans, and residents alike," says Ashley Rose, Creative Director of Creative Direction Agency and CEO of The Code. "We're really proud to be trailblazing such a unique and intimate experience to grow artists careers and connect with fans in a more intimate setting."

With touring remaining a critical part of the development of an artist, Equity Residential and Creative Direction Agency have set out to create a stage that not only connects Equity Residential residents and superfans to artists but assists artists in the development of their ticket value in saturated touring markets.

"We are excited to not only bring back the tour to New York and New Jersey but expand it now to our DC properties," says Tatiana Bond, Vice President at Equity Residential. "So many of our residents are connected to the music culture of these cities. We wanted to continue to bridge that gap by showcasing the incredible talent that is on the rise here, while offering our residents intimate and unique music events."

Finally, fans can explore featured artist's music by checking out the official Afterglow Concert Series Spotify playlist. Tickets will be available a week before each show. RSVP to the May 9th NYC show and Washington, DC show now. Please reach out to Meghan Callanan if you would like any more information at mcallanan@cadmusicmgmt.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You