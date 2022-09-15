US Open Juniors Champ Alex Eala Joins Roster of Filipino Achievers at the 12th TOFA Awards

New York City--The Outstanding Filipinos in America Awards honor the triumph of a 17-year-old Filipino tennis player, Alex Eala, who just won the grand slam juniors singles title at the U.S. Open--a first from any tennis player from the Philippines. Ms. Eala, who is now back to training in California, is conferred the TOFA Global Awards for Sports, given to global Filipinos who made exceptional achievements in their field of endeavor.

"I'm so honored and thankful to accept this TOFA Global Awards for Sports," said Ms. Eala in a message given to TOFA. "Receiving this award will drive me to work even harder, to excel even further, in a sport I love so much. Hopefully, in the process, I hope to inspire others to excel and work harder, too, in the sport they love."

Since the awards' inception in 2010, TOFA has been expanding its roster of recipients from the closely-knit Filipino-American community in the New York Tri-State to Filipinos with illustrious careers and tenacious, special advocacies on the West Coast to the most admirable global Filipinos. In the Global Awards category, which is introduced at this year's awarding ceremony, Ms. Eala shares the recognition with Dubai-based fashion couture designer Michael Cinco.

"TOFA is evolving alongside the Fil-Am community, and we're excited to transition from an NYC event to a platform for outstanding Filipinos anywhere in the world," TOFA Awards founder Elton Lugay said.

38 other outstanding Filipinos based in the United States are joining the sprawling stage at the Town Hall in Times Square, where the TOFA Awards are held for the first time after 11 years of residency at the famed Carnegie Hall. Among them are NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Anne Del Castillo, Public Works Commissioner in Los Angeles Jessica Caloza, Hollywood actor Reggie Lee, eight-time Emmy Award winner Lisa Lew, Live Nation Philippines Managing Director Rhiza Pascua, photographer Edwin Santiago, Mayor of the City of Boynton Beach, Florida, Ty Penserga, social media fashion star Bretman Rock, and UERM Foundation founder Dr. Emilio Quines.

The Philippines' King of Talk Boy Abunda returns to the TOFA Awards as its longtime main host, along with Emmy Award winner Hazel Sanchez, also a news anchor at PIX11 Morning News, and women's rights activist Farah Delance Linot as special segment co-hosts. They are also presenting the inaugural recipients of the TOFA x President Biden Lifetime Achievement Awards, whose awardees include Ambassador Mario de Leon, Jr., Honorable Steven Raga, National Federation of Filipino Americans leader Brendan Flores, Hollywood journalists-power couple Ruben and Janet Nepales, business leaders Rod Mercado and Rely Manacay, community leader Juliet Payabyab, and fashion designer Alexis Monsanto.

Cultural dance groups Parangal Dance Company, Kinding Sindaw, and the Sinulog Dancers of Cebu are poised to open the show, whose entertainment segments are also headlined by Broadway and movie actress Lydia Gaston, all-male vocal trio AFTER 3, and exemplary session musicians Maestro Bobby Ramiro, Adrian Daryl, Niel Valero Manapat, and Alroy Teves.

Doors at the Town Hall open at 7 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available here.

Photo: Alex Eala