Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NEW YORK CITY
Click Here for More on NEW YORK CITY

US Open Juniors Champ Alex Eala Joins Roster of Filipino Achievers at the 12th TOFA Awards

Financial Rescue LLC and GMA Pinoy TV co-present the 12th Annual TOFA Awards at The Town Hall in Times Square, September 16.

Sep. 15, 2022  

US Open Juniors Champ Alex Eala Joins Roster of Filipino Achievers at the 12th TOFA Awards

New York City--The Outstanding Filipinos in America Awards honor the triumph of a 17-year-old Filipino tennis player, Alex Eala, who just won the grand slam juniors singles title at the U.S. Open--a first from any tennis player from the Philippines. Ms. Eala, who is now back to training in California, is conferred the TOFA Global Awards for Sports, given to global Filipinos who made exceptional achievements in their field of endeavor.

"I'm so honored and thankful to accept this TOFA Global Awards for Sports," said Ms. Eala in a message given to TOFA. "Receiving this award will drive me to work even harder, to excel even further, in a sport I love so much. Hopefully, in the process, I hope to inspire others to excel and work harder, too, in the sport they love."

Since the awards' inception in 2010, TOFA has been expanding its roster of recipients from the closely-knit Filipino-American community in the New York Tri-State to Filipinos with illustrious careers and tenacious, special advocacies on the West Coast to the most admirable global Filipinos. In the Global Awards category, which is introduced at this year's awarding ceremony, Ms. Eala shares the recognition with Dubai-based fashion couture designer Michael Cinco.

"TOFA is evolving alongside the Fil-Am community, and we're excited to transition from an NYC event to a platform for outstanding Filipinos anywhere in the world," TOFA Awards founder Elton Lugay said.

38 other outstanding Filipinos based in the United States are joining the sprawling stage at the Town Hall in Times Square, where the TOFA Awards are held for the first time after 11 years of residency at the famed Carnegie Hall. Among them are NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Anne Del Castillo, Public Works Commissioner in Los Angeles Jessica Caloza, Hollywood actor Reggie Lee, eight-time Emmy Award winner Lisa Lew, Live Nation Philippines Managing Director Rhiza Pascua, photographer Edwin Santiago, Mayor of the City of Boynton Beach, Florida, Ty Penserga, social media fashion star Bretman Rock, and UERM Foundation founder Dr. Emilio Quines.

The Philippines' King of Talk Boy Abunda returns to the TOFA Awards as its longtime main host, along with Emmy Award winner Hazel Sanchez, also a news anchor at PIX11 Morning News, and women's rights activist Farah Delance Linot as special segment co-hosts. They are also presenting the inaugural recipients of the TOFA x President Biden Lifetime Achievement Awards, whose awardees include Ambassador Mario de Leon, Jr., Honorable Steven Raga, National Federation of Filipino Americans leader Brendan Flores, Hollywood journalists-power couple Ruben and Janet Nepales, business leaders Rod Mercado and Rely Manacay, community leader Juliet Payabyab, and fashion designer Alexis Monsanto.

Cultural dance groups Parangal Dance Company, Kinding Sindaw, and the Sinulog Dancers of Cebu are poised to open the show, whose entertainment segments are also headlined by Broadway and movie actress Lydia Gaston, all-male vocal trio AFTER 3, and exemplary session musicians Maestro Bobby Ramiro, Adrian Daryl, Niel Valero Manapat, and Alroy Teves.

Doors at the Town Hall open at 7 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available here.

Photo: Alex Eala

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned public relations and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engagement strategies, and writing a... (read more about this author)


Watch for a Postmodern Take on CAROUSEL, Starring Gian Magdangal, Karylle TatlonghariWatch for a Postmodern Take on CAROUSEL, Starring Gian Magdangal, Karylle Tatlonghari
September 12, 2022

Stage director Toff De Venecia is toying at a postmodern take on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic 'Carousel,' which is widely known for its 'reinvention' of what the Broadway musical should be in 1945, along with its beloved songs 'You’ll Never Walk Alone,' 'If I Loved You,' and 'June is Bustin’ Out All Over.'
TP's ANAK DATU Opens CCP's New Black Box TheatreTP's ANAK DATU Opens CCP's New Black Box Theatre
September 11, 2022

Tanghalang Pilipino’s stage adaptation of National artist Abdulmari Imao’s short story published in 1972, 'Anak Datu,' marks the public opening of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ newly launched black box theatre, the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, which shall also serve as the CCP’s temporary performance venue while the main building is being renovated in the next three years.
MULA SA BUWAN Has Killer Song Hooks, Melodies, and LyricsMULA SA BUWAN Has Killer Song Hooks, Melodies, and Lyrics
August 29, 2022

True to its original form, the zarzuela, 'Mula Sa Buwan,' whose original title 'Cyrano: Isang Sarswela,' fuses songs, dances, romance, and revolutionary overtones, which, in essence, is immensely faithful to its main inspiration, Edmond Rostand’s 1897 French play Cyrano de Bergerac, more specifically its 1955 Filipino adaptation by Soc Rodrigo--but this time set during the Japanese Occupation of the Philippines.
BREAKING: International Singer-Actor Gerald Santos to Reprise Thuy in MISS SAIGON DenmarkBREAKING: International Singer-Actor Gerald Santos to Reprise Thuy in MISS SAIGON Denmark
August 16, 2022

Singer-actor Gerald Santos, who hails from the Philippines, is poised to revisit his previous role in 'Miss Saigon,' Thuy, in Det Ny Teater’s 2023 production of the mega-musical. The Det Ny Teater is Denmark’s only privately operated theatre, producing Broadway and West End titles since 1994.
Video: Watch and Dine at PSF's Bar TheaterVideo: Watch and Dine at PSF's Bar Theater
August 13, 2022

Although in many theatrical venues here and abroad, eating and drinking are only allowed during the intermission, and at a designated location at the back, there are also instances where eating and drinking are even encouraged, such as inside bar theaters.