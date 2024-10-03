US-China Music Institute at Bard College Conservatory to Present 7th China Now Music Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The US-China Music Institute of the Bard College Conservatory of Music and the Central Conservatory of Music, China, will present the seventh season of the China Now Music Festival, titled Composing the Future, from October 12 to 19. The festival's major concerts will take place at Carnegie Hall and at Bard College.

The China Now Music Festival is dedicated to promoting an understanding and appreciation of music from contemporary China through an annual series of concerts and academic activities. In the previous six seasons, China Now has attracted more than 10,000 live audience members, and nearly 100,000 viewers have participated in online programs. The seventh season features contemporary works on the cutting edge of music with two concerts at Carnegie Hall, in Stern Auditorium on October 12 and Zankel Hall on October 19, to look at the intersection of technology and music.

"Generations of composers in China have been paving the way for the future of classical music. Some are now experimenting with rapidly developing technologies, like AI, that can provide us with new ways to enhance musical expression. This year, China Now explores these new frontiers in music with some of the greatest living composers from China. But even as we venture into this brave new world, we remain certain that, at its core, music-making must always come from the creative heart and imaginative mind of a human being."

- Jindong Cai, artistic director

On October 12 Conductor Jindong Cai leads The Orchestra Now in a future-focused program of new symphonic works by contemporary Chinese composers in the opening concert of China Now in Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall. The richly varied program features Juilliard-trained composer and pianist Peng-Peng Gong's Of Peking and Opera, an abridged version of his magnificent Tenth Symphony. The Tenth Symphony was originally co-commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra and was praised as "a sweet, sentimental, and direct work with highly original sounds presented in a series of vivid episodes." (The Philadelphia Inquirer)

From the inspiration of Peking Opera to a tribute to an American jazz master, Ray Charles, the program also presents NY-based Pulitzer Prize-winner Du Yun's Hundred Heads (In Tribute to Ray Charles). The musical theme hints at Charles's best-known tune, "Georgia on My Mind," and his trademark brass rhythms, while drawing on Buddhist mythology to represent the essence of Charles' musical gifts.

In keeping with the future-focused theme of this year's festival events, China Now asked the Department of Music Artificial Intelligence of the Central Conservatory of Music (CCOM) to contribute orchestral pieces composed in part by AI, as well as works that experimentally incorporate AI technology in live performances. Highlights of this segment of the program include Li Xiaobing's use of a 'Cloud Chorus' of 1,000 voices gathered from around the world, and a piece by Sun Yuming where a traditional 'guzheng' zither is played on stage without the performer touching the instrument.

Rounding out the dynamic program are two captivating symphonic pieces by Qin Wenchen and Yao Chen from the composition faculty of CCOM, locus of some of the most forward-thinking and innovative composers of our time.

A pre-concert event at the Rohatyn Room at Carnegie Hall from 5:30-7 PM brings together an illustrious panel of composers and music researchers convene for the 2nd annual US-China Music Forum to explore how technology and music can intersect in new music composition. Note that seating is limited for the forum and advance reservations are required.

The China Now Music Festival concludes with a second concert on October 19 at Carnegie's intimate Zankel Hall with a chamber opera by visionary composer Hao Weiya, performed by the China Now Chamber Orchestra and conductor Jindong Cai. Unlike the October 12 concert program, which highlights the fusion of music and technology, Hao Weiya's AI's Variation: Opera of the Future confronts us with a series of chilling questions relating to the ethics of science and technology merging with human creativity. A science fiction-themed drama for three voices and a chamber orchestra, AI's Variation tells the story of a troubled artist who allows his identity to be 'enhanced' by AI but then struggles with the consequences in his personal life.

The program at Zankel Hall also features a performance by the dynamic young musicians of the Bard East/West Ensemble, whose unique combination of Chinese and Western instruments has been widely enjoyed by the audience of the China Now Music Festival in past years. They will be joined by Duo Chinoiserie, a unique pairing that combines the Chinese guzheng and the European classical guitar, to perform French composer Mathias Duplessy's Zhong Kui's Regrets and Zhong Kui's Journey in a new arrangement for the Duo and the Bard East/West Ensemble.

The Ensemble further advances into imaginative spaces with Chinese composer Jia Guoping's Ripples in Spacetime, inspired by pulsar signals in deep space, and Shi Fuhong's Vital Momentum. Commissioned by the China Now Music Festival and inspired by the cicada, Shi's hope-filled piece delves into profound themes of life, vitality, humanity, nature, heaven, earth, and time. Another commission for the Bard East/West Ensemble by young composer Yan Yan, from China Now's Emerging Composers Discovery Project, presents a new re-imagining of the classic ghost story Painted Skin, composed especially for the Bard East/West Ensemble.

Note: This program will also be performed in a free concert at Bard's Fisher Center for the Performing arts on Friday, October 18 at 7 PM.

EVENT DETAILS AND TICKETING

CONCERT 1:

COMPOSING THE FUTURE: THE ORCHESTRA NOW (TŌN) CONDUCTED BY JINDONG CAI

Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 PM

Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Tickets: $25/$40/$60

57th Street and Seventh Ave, New York, NY, 10019

For tickets, visit: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2024/10/12/Composing-the-Future-A-Concert-with-The-Orchestra-Now-Jindong-Cai-Conductor-0730PM

CONCERT 2:

COMPOSING THE FUTURE: THE CHINA NOW CHAMBER ORCHESTRA AND THE BARD EAST/WEST ENSEMBLE

Featuring AI'S VARIATION: OPERA OF THE FUTURE

Jindong Cai, conductor

Friday, October 18 at 7 PM

Sosnoff Theater, Fisher Center at Bard College

FREE and open to the public.

[link to reserved seating]

Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 PM

Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall

Tickets: $25/$35/$45/$60

Seventh Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets, New York, NY, 10019

For tickets, visit: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2024/10/19/Composing-the-Future-A-Concert-with-the-China-Now-Chamber-Orchestra-and-the-Ba-0730PM

US-CHINA MUSIC FORUM: COMPOSING THE FUTURE

Saturday, October 12 from 5:30 PM to 7 PM

Rohatyn Room at Carnegie Hall

57th Street and Seventh Ave, New York, NY, 10019

The US-China Music Forum is free and requires reservations via Eventbrite. Seating is limited.

For more information about the China Now Music Festival and for full programming details, please visit: barduschinamusic.org/composing-the-future