UPDATE: Disneyland Will Now Close; Universal Studios Hollywood Remains Open Amidst COVID-19

Disney Parks News has tweeted that Disneyland will now close due to concerns over COVID-19.

See the tweet below:

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Universal Studios Hollywood will remain open.

Read the full story HERE.

Tom Schroder, a spokesman for Universal Studios, has commented:

"We are in frequent contact with health officials, our own health experts and others in our industry and we are closely monitoring the situation," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "We are communicating with our team members and reinforcing our best-practice health and hygiene procedures. We are also educating them on basic preventive measures."





