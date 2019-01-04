UP ON THE MARQUEE: HADESTOWN Arrives At The Walter Kerr Theatre!

This week, the new musical Hadestown officially arrived on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre! See the show's brand new marquee below!

Hadestown originated in 2006 as Mitchell's community theater project that traveled Vermont before gaining a cult following when she turned the songs into an acclaimed album which was called "far and away one of the best records of 2010" (Sunday Times of London). In 2013, Mitchell saw Chavkin's celebrated Off-Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812, and knew she had found her artistic partner. Together, the two women have transformed Hadestown into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop before receiving its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017. The National Theatre provided further development to Hadestown in London and the show is currently playing at the National's Olivier Theatre through Saturday, January 26, 2019, before it's eagerly anticipated Broadway debut.

Hadestown follows two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites audiences on an epic journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against fear. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Hadestown"

