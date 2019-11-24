UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Comes to Drexler's For its November 26 Edition

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! returns to Drexler's on Tuesday Nov. 26th, 2019.



Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's

Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James

9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)

Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.

For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226

Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue

This Week's Guests: (Tuesday Nov. 26th, 2019 ed.):



Big Boy Brian Enck!

Saved By The Zach Sims!

Saucy Tuesday Thomas!

High Flyin Jonathan Murdock!

California Dreamin Latif Tayour!

Ol' DB Frick!

Smooth Style Topher Cusamano!

With Special Guest Host The Ebullient Courtney Mclean!

Featuring The King of UG! Todd Montesi and The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner! DJ'd By The Prodigal UG! Son Richard James!





