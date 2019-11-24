UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Comes to Drexler's For its November 26 Edition
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! returns to Drexler's on Tuesday Nov. 26th, 2019.
Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's
Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James
9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)
Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.
For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226
Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue
This Week's Guests: (Tuesday Nov. 26th, 2019 ed.):
- Big Boy Brian Enck!
- Saved By The Zach Sims!
- Saucy Tuesday Thomas!
- High Flyin Jonathan Murdock!
- California Dreamin Latif Tayour!
- Ol' DB Frick!
- Smooth Style Topher Cusamano!
- With Special Guest Host The Ebullient Courtney Mclean!
Featuring The King of UG! Todd Montesi and The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner! DJ'd By The Prodigal UG! Son Richard James!
