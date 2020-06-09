U Streat to Present Comedy Roast Featuring Comedians From NBC, Comedy Central and Netflix
U Streat will be hosting a comedy show featuring the best standup comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Netflix, roasting strangers who have had their names submitted by their friends.
Friends will give the comics personal information about the roastees and will gather to listen to the comics dismantle them live!
Hosted by Franqi French (Winner of Standup NBC), and Stephen Campbell (Insomniac Events), with a lineup from Netflix, Late Night, Comedy Central and more, the show is ruthless and hilarious while still being in good taste!
Audiences have called it "the best night of the week," and we could not agree more!
The show will be live on Zoom, so audiences can watch from the safety of wherever they are staying.
Who is U Streat? U Streat focuses on bringing communities together through laughter, and supporting disenfranchised populations through our shows. Our goal is always to make people laugh and to help others in need.
