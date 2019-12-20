Tyler Alvarez, Jacqueline Guillen & More Will Star in Roundabout's 72 MILES TO GO...
Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced full casting for the world premiere of 72 Miles to Go..., by Hilary Bettis, directed by Jo Bonney.
The cast includes Tyler Alvarez as "Aaron," Jacqueline Guillén as "Eva," Bobby Moreno as "Christian," Maria Elena Ramirez as "Anita," and Triney Sandoval as "Billy."
72 Miles to Go... begins preview performances on Thursday, February 13 and opens officially on Tuesday, March 10. This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).
Seventy-two miles. That's the space between a recently deported mother in Nogales, Mexico and her husband and children in Tucson, Arizona. It's distance measured in the graduations, anniversaries, and countless daily moments they spend apart - but also in the love that keeps them together, no matter where they are. Don't miss this profound and personal premiere from Juilliard playwright Hilary Bettis ("The Americans") and Jo Bonney (director of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living).
Roundabout Theatre Company welcomes the return of Triney Sandoval, who most recently appeared in Bernhardt/Hamlet (2018), as well as Marvin's Room (2017) and A Man for All Seasons (2008).
The creative team for 72 Miles to Go... includes Rachel Hauck (sets), Emilio Sosa (costumes), Lap Chi Chu (lighting) and Elisheba Ittoop (sound).
