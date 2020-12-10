Two New Musical Series Based on MOANA and THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG Coming to Disney Plus
Disney's Investor Day 2020 brought many announcements of new projects.
Disney announced on their Investor Day 2020 presentation that two of their newest series coming to Disney Plus, will be based on their respective hit films, Moana and The Princess and the Frog.
The animated series will capture the same musical charm as the films.
Just Announced: @DisneyAnimation's first-ever original animated series are coming to @DisneyPlus: Baymax!, Zootopia+, and Tiana are coming in 2022, and Moana, the series, in 2023. pic.twitter.com/s7aOht4uU6- Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020
The 2016 Disney animated movie Moana is about an adventurous teenager who embarks on a daring mission across the Pacific Ocean to save her people. With the once-mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) as her unlikely companion, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) sets sail to fulfill the quest of her ancestors and discover her own destiny. The musical features songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina.
A musical set in the legendary birthplace of jazz -- New Orleans -- "The Princess and the Frog" introduced the Disney princess, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), who is a young African-American girl living amid the charming elegance and grandeur of the fabled French Quarter. From the heart of Louisiana's mystical bayous and the banks of the mighty Mississippi comes an unforgettable tale of love, enchantment and discovery with a soulful singing crocodile, voodoo spells and Cajun charm at every turn.
