'Twas The Night Before Christmas... On Broadway

A Holiday Romp Through Midtown

'Twas the night before Christmas and all down Broadway

Not a theater was stirring, with neither musical nor play

The costumes were hung by the ghostlights with care

Prepped for holiday audiences who soon would be there.

With finales all sung, and tap dances all tapped

The stars settled in for a long winter's nap

The ensembles were nestled, all snug in their beds

While visions of Tony Awards danced in their heads.

When below the marquees there arose such a clatter

The whole district awoke to see what was the matter.

Away to the fire escapes, they leaped in a flash

Met with a scene so bizarre, it could have been lifted from Smash.

Lion Kings. Gods, French showgirls with feathers,

Rock stars and cowboys and ghosts from the Nethers.

Witches and wizards, Phantoms and Fates

Hit the streets to party with their best Broadway mates.

Bill flew in from Chicago with his murderous ladies

So did all the denizens of a town they call Hades.

Our dear Evan Hansen, so awkward and spastic

Was invited to sit with mean girls they call Plastic.

Across the way, buds Damian and Janis

Found friends in the teens who sing songs by Alanis.

While the sisters from Frozen stopped by for a selfie

With those magical Ozians, Glinda and Elphie.

Aladdin brought Jasmine, Beetlejuice scared folks silly

And Oklahomans served crock pots of holiday chili.

Poor Tom from Betrayal who still has the blues

Hung with the company of Company (who brought all the booze)

When it's time for dessert to Waitress they fly

For a big slice of Jenna's sweet holiday pie.

And as they all munch on flavors to savor

Mormons tell of the birth of their Lord and Savior.

(And if all this Christmas gets some folks quite skittish

They can light the menorah at Fiddler - in Yiddish)

Flying in from uptown, no it's not Santa

It's everyone's favorite genius: Lin-Manuel Miranda

He descended tonight from the Heights, up above

For some holiday improv with Freestyle Love.

Genie conjures up goodies to fill every stocking

While Temptations and Tina keep the party rocking

To skip Christmas tradition would be quite a pity

So The Rockettes brought their kick line from Radio City

And as these legends put on a great show

Elsa tops it all off with some holiday snow.

When what to their wondering eyes should appear

But a miniature sleigh and eight tiny reindeer!

But who was inside? Nope, not Santa this time.

It was Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim!

"Merry Christmas, dear Broadway!" they called from their ride.

"Good to see you all out, enjoying Yuletide!

Now that fun has been had, we return to the stage

To bring Broadway cheer to folks of every age!"

"Christmas is not unlike theatre, you see

They both promote joy, love, and empathy

They bring laughter and wisdom! Community, brotherhood!

Now let's get out there and do them some good!"

"On Dickens! On Sorkin!

On Bernstein! On Miller!

On Shakespeare! On Lopez!

On Wilson! On Pinter!

Hit the tops of the rafters!

Hit the very back wall!

Now sashay away, sashay away, sashay away all!"

So they departed with the rise of the sun

And Tiny Tim shouted, "Bless us, everyone!"

As they all left, they heard a voice crow:

"Merry Christmas to all! And to all a good show!"





