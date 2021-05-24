Tutti Launches Exchange Between Broadway Musicians And Musicians Of Color

Arts organization Tutti has announced the launch of two new programs to help musicians from ethnically and racially underrepresented communities make connections in the Broadway music scene and build deeper relationships with Broadway professionals. Tutti was founded to identify and remedy the imbalance in representation of musicians of color in Broadway orchestras and music teams by offering real-life, on-the-job mentorship to promising artists, helping to create a pipeline for artistic professionals from underrepresented communities to secure positions in the field.

Tutti will be facilitating a Creative Exchange program between Broadway artists and artists in other creative fields outside of the Broadway artistic network. The purpose of these creative exchanges will be to learn from each other through conversation, playing together, interviewing, etc. to strengthen, and build relationships between the two artists. In addition, a Music Director Observership program has been created, aiming at aspiring music team members (music assistants, music directors, rehearsal pianists, etc.) wanting to advance their career in the industry and observe the process of building new works. Applicants would have the opportunity to experience the process of a variety of virtual and in-person (if allowed) projects alongside the Music Director including readings, workshops, concert production and recording sessions depending on the specific MD and project they are matched with. Current participating Broadway artists in programs include musicians such as Gregory Riley (Frozen, The Color Purple), Ted Arthur (Diana, The Prom), and Julie McBride (Spongebob Squarepants, Head Over Heels).

As Tutti founder Tomoko Akaboshi puts it: "The beauty and uniqueness of Tutti is that it was built by working musicians who are willing to recognize the current racial imbalance in our industry and have a strong desire to correct those inequalities."

Tutti has plans for future events as CDC guidance permits, including group networking events, workshops, and programs centered around DEI with Broadway professionals.

Tutti can be found online at www.tuttimusicians.org and on Instagram at @tutti.musicians.