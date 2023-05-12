Tune In: Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best Airs Tonight on PBS

The special premieres tonight, May 12 at 9pm ET on PBS.

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to remind you to tune in tonight, May 12, to your local PBS station and go for a fantastic ride with GREAT PERFORMANCES: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best. We were lucky enough to receive an advance sneak peek and were enthralled for 1 hour and 26 minutes of some real razzle-dazzle.

You'll recognize some of your favorite stars and a terrific ensemble with a seamless staging and an eye-popping presentation of great numbers, old and new. We're still trying to figure out our favorites.

But what will hit you in the heart, like an arrow, is when Sutton Foster opens the show, speaking about how no matter where we grew up, it was PBS and GREAT PERFORMANCES that brought us Broadway through the years, right into our living rooms, and many of us followed it and found "home." Beautifully set up and totally satisfying.

Enjoy it during it's premiere broadcast tonight, or set your DVR to fire it up later. It's terrific.

Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best premieres today, May 12 at 9pm ET on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/broadwayonpbs and the PBS app

Hosted by two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, the musical celebration from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle with Patrick Vaccariallo as music director.

Performing works that illustrate the evolution of contemporary Broadway, the show features a tap number from Jelly's Last Jam performed by Corbin Bleu; a tribute to "A Chorus Line" featuring Tony-winning original cast member Donna McKechnie joined by Robyn Hurder; the original "Wiz" André De Shields performing "So You Wanted To See The Wizard"; "She Used to Be Mine" performed by Sara Bareilles; and Chita Rivera performing her signature song "All That Jazz" from Chicago.

Additional stars joining the celebration include Shoshana Bean, Raúl Esparza, Ledisi, Norm Lewis, Rob McClure, Patina Miller, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller, Mamie Parris, Solea Pfeiffer, Britton Smith, Jessica Vosk and Vanessa Williams. The celebratory concert, recorded on March 23, serves as a testament to how musical theater can resonate so powerfully.

Photo Credit: PBS/Joseph Sinnott



