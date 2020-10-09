Tune In For IMPROBABLE COMEDY: Stay At Home Edition
It's the perfect way to laugh the time away until this pandemic is just a distant, annoying memory.
Improbable Comedy: Stay at Home Edition brings live, stand-up comedy right to your home. This week features Sabeen Sadiq, James Creelman, Anthony Oakes and host Hedi Sandberg.
It's the perfect way to laugh the time away until this pandemic is just a distant, annoying memory. And yes, it is safe to laugh!
Thursday October 15th at 8:30 pm via Zoom. "Doors" open at 8:15pm. Sit back and relax to enjoy live stand-up performances from your favorite comics.
Tickets are Pay What You Can. You must register on Eventbrite to get the Zoom link, which will be sent out 30 minutes before the show. More info and ticket/registration link at www.improbablecomedy.com
