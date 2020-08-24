Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Not Tour This Holiday Season
The orchestra's tour was set to begin in November.
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced that it will not tour this holiday season, due to the health crisis. The orchestra's tour was set to begin in November.
"In the interest of public health and safety, we regrettably cannot move forward," the orchestra said in a statement posted to its social media accounts. "The well-being of our fans, our crew, and of venue staff is of the utmost importance to us and, with that in mind, we must forgo touring during this pandemic."
"In a normal autumn, gearing up for tour, loading up the trucks, and making our way to rehearsal is the highlight of our year. It means that shortly thereafter, we are going to be in your city and doing what we love most, playing live for you," the statement reads. "When we can all safely be together, we look forward to seeing you all again on tour. We hope you are all taking the necessary precautions to keep healthy."
Read the full statement below:
August 22, 2020
With more than 10 million albums sold, TSO has inspired generations of fans to rediscover the multi-dimensional art form of the rock opera. Meanwhile, on the road, they have become one of the world's top acts, with Billboard magazine naming TSO as one of the top touring artists of the past decade -- a $20 million-plus production that has played to over 100 million people in 80+ cities, selling more than $280 million worth of tickets and presenting $11 million to charity.
