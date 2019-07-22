Town Hall Presents BROADWAY SINGS Free Concert At Bryant Park

Come hear the songs that Broadway has made famous, the hits known world-wide, that have the iconic stamp of The Great White Way.

And who better to sing them than the acclaimed Broadway stars chosen by NY impresario Scott Siegel who famously puts them on the stage of Town Hall's historic Town Hall in the legendary Broadway by the Year and Broadway's Rising Stars concert series. Thrill, once again, to the sounds of songs from Hamilton, Cabaret, Funny Girl, Wicked, Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, Paint Your Wagon, Man of La Mancha, and more!

Featuring: Laurel Harris (Wicked, Beautiful), Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway, Rocky: The Musical), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Kristen Dausch (Funny Girl), Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde), Natalie Douglas (multi-award winning vocalist), and more to be announced soon!

This event is part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America, a series of world-class music, theater, and dance performances in Midtown Manhattan. All Picnic Performances are free to the public and designed to be enjoyed casually â€" no tickets required. At each show, the park lends out 250 free picnic blankets for audience members to relax on while enjoying the show on the Lawn.

For more information visit https://bryantpark.org/picnics.





