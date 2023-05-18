Tovah Feldshuh, Bruce Sussman and Alfred Uhry Join 'Broadway Responds to Antisemitism' Panel

Tovah Feldshuh, Bruce Sussman and Alfred Uhry will appear in a live panel moderated by Lynne Marie Rosenberg to discuss Broadway's response to Antisemitism.

An alarming trend continues as reports of brutal acts of hate, hate speech and white supremacy continue to rise across the globe. In March 2023, the Anti-Defamation League released a new report revealing antisemitic incidents increased 36% in 2022, the highest level recorded since 1979.

To discuss how Broadway is addressing this perilous time, ALL ARTS and Exploring Hate present ALL ARTS Talks: Broadway Responds to Antisemitism, a live panel discussion at the Museum of Jewish Heritage on Monday May 22 at 7 p.m. ET. The conversation is produced in partnership with Moment Magazine.

Moderated by Lynne Marie Rosenberg, host of ALL ARTS' Famous Cast Words series, the panel will delve into the rise of antisemitism and Broadway's response through recent and current productions, including "Parade," "Leopoldstadt," "Prayer for the French Republic," "Harmony," 'Camp Siegfried" and "Funny Girl."

The discussion will touch on various topics, including the power of storytelling, Jewish representation on stage and the significance of so many Broadway productions now dealing with antisemitism.

Panelists include Tovah Feldshuh, the first Jewish actress to play Mrs. Rosie Brice in "Funny Girl," and renowned lyricist Bruce Sussman ("Harmony") and award-winning playwright Alfred Uhry ("Parade"), who will share their insights and experiences on this critical issue.

To register for the free event, visit the Museum of Jewish Heritage's website.

About Tovah Feldshuh

Tovah Feldshuh is a six-time Emmy and Tony Award nominee, four-time winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, as well as the recipient of the Lucille Lortel and Helen Hayes awards for Best Actress.

Her multi-decade career on Broadway has given us indelible performances in "Cyrano," "Rodgers & Hart," "Dreyfus in Rehearsal," "Yentl," "Sarava!," "Lend Me a Tenor," "Golda's Balcony," "Irena's Vow," "Pippin," and now in the boffo Broadway hit "Funny Girl," where she plays Rosie Brice, the mother to Lea Michele's Fanny.

About Bruce Sussman

Bruce Sussman is the recipient of the 2022 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book of a Musical for "Harmony." He is the co-author of well over 200 published and recorded songs written for dozens of artists, films, television programs and stage musicals. The majority of these projects were written with his collaborator of 50 years, Barry Manilow.

For the stage, he co-authored with Jack Feldman the scores for "Ted Tally's Coming Attractions "(Outer Critics Circle Award) and Wendy Wasserstein's first musical, "MIAMI," both produced Off-Broadway by Andre Bishop at Playwrights Horizons in New York.

With Mr. Manilow and Mr. Feldman he co-authored the score and book for "Copacabana - The Musical," (Olivier Award nominee) which ran for two years on London's West End, toured the U.K. and then the U.S., and has since been performed all over the world.

About Alfred Uhry

Alfred Uhry is distinguished as the only American playwright to have won a Pulitzer Prize, an Academy Award, and two Tony Awards. He began his professional career as a lyric writer under contract to the late Frank Loesser and made his Broadway debut in 1968.

He received his first Tony nomination in 1976 with "The Robber Bridegroom" in 1976, which won him his first Tony nomination. His first play was "Driving Miss Daisy," which went on to run for three years and won the Pulitzer Prize in 1988.

The film version, starring Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy, won the Academy Award for Best Picture of 1989 and gained Uhry his own Oscar for Best Screenplay. His next two Broadway outings won him Tony Awards: "The Last Night of Ballyhoo "(Best Play of 1997) and "Parade" (Best Book of a Musical 1999). In 2014, he was inducted into both the Theatre Hall of Fame and the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame.

Lynne Marie Rosenberg (she/her) is the creator and host of the three-time Emmy-nominated interview series Famous Cast Words on ALL ARTS.

