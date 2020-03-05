Top Teen Musicians From Across The Country Selected For The 2020 National Youth Orchestra Of The USA

Carnegie Hall today announced the names of the 115 outstanding young musicians selected from across the country for the eighth annual National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA). The members of the 2020 orchestra-ages 16-19, hailing from 34 US states-have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process. This summer's orchestra features 19 musicians who previously played with NYO-USA, as well as 24 musicians who gained experience through NYO2, a program for younger players ages 14-17. NYO-USA and NYO2 are offered free of charge, ensuring that all invited musicians have the opportunity to take part.



Following an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, SUNY, acclaimed conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto, who has previously led NYO2 for the past two summers, returns to lead NYO-USA-joined by guest violinist Midori-at the orchestra's annual Carnegie Hall concert and on a two-week tour of North American cities. The program includes Stravinsky's Rite of Spring and Sibelius's Violin Concerto, among other works. Two apprentice composers will also compose new works for the orchestra, which will be premiered during the tour.



"The musicians who make up NYO-USA's 2020 roster are among the very best players in the nation," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "This promises to be an unforgettable summer for them-coming together to train with some of the top professional musicians in the country and challenging themselves to play at the highest level. These superb young players will also have the opportunity to connect with audiences across North America as musical ambassadors as they present extraordinary performances under the baton of conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto."



NYO-USA musicians arrive in New York in early-July for an intensive two-week training residency on the campus of Purchase College, SUNY, working with principal players from some of the finest professional orchestras. James Ross, music director of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, returns to lead the NYO-USA faculty for an eighth year. Joseph Young, Artistic Director of Ensembles at the Peabody Institute, will serve as resident conductor. The faculty will oversee rehearsals during the orchestra's residency in Purchase and will also lead master classes, chamber music readings, and other seminars on essential music skills, all leading up to the launch of NYO-USA's annual tour.



NYO-USA is one of Carnegie Hall's three acclaimed national youth orchestras, which also includes NYO2 for outstanding classical musicians (ages 14-17), and NYO Jazz for the nation's finest jazz instrumentalists (ages 16-19).





