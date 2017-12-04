Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 12/3-12/4/2017

Dec. 4, 2017  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, December 4, 2017 - Monday, December 4, 2017. Catch up below!

1) Dive Down to Bikini Bottom and Meet the Full Company of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, Opening Tonight on Broadway!
by Meet the Cast - December 04, 2017

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway officially opens tonight, December 4th, at The Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway - Broadway at 47th Street). Scroll down to learn more about the company, plus watch interviews with the cast and get a peek at them in rehearsal in the video below! (more...)

