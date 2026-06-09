Top Off-Broadway Shows for June 2026

What’s happening Off-Broadway in June? BroadwayWorld is here to guide you through the top picks for theatre this season. June 2026 is packed with exciting shows, including a twist on a classic in A Women Among Women, a star-studded revival like New York City Center's La Cage Aux Folles featuring Wayne Brady, Billy Porter and more.

Audiences can also catch world premiere stage adaptation of Girl, Interrupted, and more. This season offers a mix of stories coming to Off-Broadway stages across New York.

A Woman Among Women

It's a summer day in Northampton, Massachusetts and Cleo, founder of the local women’s wellness center, holds court in her backyard. As friends, family and neighbors pass through, the air hums with a tension that may destroy the community she's worked so hard to build. With A Woman Among Women, playwright Julia May Jonas delivers a sharp, subversive counterpoint to Arthur Miller’s All My Sons. A Woman Among Men is now playing at the Claire Tow Theater.

Read More: Review Roundup: A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN at Lincoln Center Theater

And Then the Rodeo Burned Down

The rodeo is the best place in the world. Why would anybody burn it down? Dale, a rodeo clown with a big dream (and a mischievous shadow), certainly wouldn’t. After all, Dale wants to be a cowboy. So, if we’re going to find out who burned the rodeo down, we'll have to finish the play. And now there’s fire involved? That sounds expensive. Physical, brutal, ruthlessly funny, and weirdly tender, And Then The Rodeo Burned Down, from three-time Edinburgh Fringe First Award winners Xhloe and Natasha, is a rowdy, lightning-fast story of ambition, heartbreak, and the cost of pursuing the thing you love. Fake cigarettes, real fire. And Then the Rodeo Burned Down is now playing at Ars Nova.

Read More: Review Roundup: AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN at Ars Nova

Birthright

What begins as a reunion among six young friends after a Birthright trip to Israel becomes, over the span of nearly two decades, an exploration of identity, memory, and what it means to belong. As these friends grow up and the world around them shifts in ways they could never have imagined, they find themselves confronting seismic questions: How do we carry the weight of history? How do we define who we are, and who we want to be? And what happens when the narratives we inherit no longer fit the lives we’re living? Birthright begins perfromances at the Newman Mills Theater on June 16.

Read More: Molly Bernard Replaces Abbi Jacobson in BIRTHRIGHT at MCC Theater

Girl, Interrupted

This shattering new take on Susanna Kaysen’s groundbreaking memoir is written by Martyna Majok. After being checked into a psychiatric hospital, Susanna finds herself trapped in a place that’s both refuge and prison, discovering unexpected connection with the young women of her ward as they all fight for control, stability, and hope. The complete cast includes Leela Bassuk (Understudy), Ta’Rea Campbell (Valerie), Gabi Campo (Tori), Juliana Canfield (Susanna), Eileen Doan (Understudy), Manoel Felciano (The Male Presence), King Princess (Lisa), Gunnar Manchester (Understudy), Mia Pak (Grace), Katherine Reis (Daisy), Anna Roman (Understudy), Sally Shaw (Polly), Emily Skinner (Dr. Wick), Rachel Stern (Understudy), and Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Judy/Musician). Girl, Interrupted is now playing at The Public Theater.

Read More: Review Roundup: GIRL, INTERRUPTED Opens At The Public Theater

Heated Rivalry

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. Relive all of the moments from the show that made you wet (with tears) up close on the small-stage by an incredible cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2. Sporting a bop-infused score, scene-stealing cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps absolutely no one can keep track of, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and probably saying, "....Girl!" Heated Rivalry is now playing at the 6th Floor Theater at The Culture Club at 530 West 27th St.

Read More: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Opens Off-Broadway

Henry VI: A Trilogy in Two Parts

The Public Theater is now presenting NAATCO’s production of Henry VI: A Trilogy in Two Parts, after a successful run in 2018, the production, adapted and directed by Stephen Brown-Fried. Shakespeare’s Henry VI, Parts 1-3, a saga of a nation spinning wildly out of control, has been condensed into two parts and will be performed in rep. Part 1: Foreign Wars kicks off with the funeral of King Henry V, leaving his infant son on the throne and sending the country into decades of spiraling chaos both abroad and at home. Part 2: Civil Strife picks up nearly 30 years later, as nascent domestic feuds rapidly metastasize into the full-blown civil war known as the War of the Roses. henry VI: A Trilogy in Two Parts is now in performances at The Public’s Newman Theater.

I'm Almost There

I’m Almost There, a critically acclaimed musical journey by Todd Almond (Girl from the North Country, Gossip Girl), comes to BAM from the Edinburgh Fringe. Directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (Good Night, and Good Luck; The Band’s Visit; Our Town), this whimsical yet poignant piece transplants The Odyssey into the modern world of dating. The monsters here are nosy neighbors, and the path leads through self-deprecation, heartfelt longing, and offbeat humor. The production is now running at BAM.

La Cage Aux Folles

La Cage Aux Folles features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Harvey Fierstein, based on the play by Jean Poiret. Georges is the suave owner of a glitzy drag club on the French Riviera. Partnered romantically with his high-strung star performer, Albin, the pair live a charmed life-until Georges' son announces his engagement to the daughter of a conservative right-wing politician who's coming to dinner. The cast includes Wayne Brady, Tonya Pinkins, Billy Porter, Alaman Diadhiou, James Jackson Jr., Michael McElroy, Sharon Washington, and Lance Coadie Williams. Performances begin June 17 at New York City Center.

Read More: Tonya Pinkins and More Complete the Cast for Encores! LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Label•less

Label•less is a new 90-minute musical experience that gets real about the challenges we all face in today’s world. Created by Drew Lachey and choreographer Lea Lachey, Label•less features a wildly talented cast of young adults sharing real-life experiences and taking audiences on an emotional journey packed with soaring vocals and electric dancing. With an original score spanning rock, pop, and R&B, plus hit songs like “Born This Way” and “Rise Up,” Label•less is on a mission to break down barriers, remind us of our shared humanity, and envision life beyond labels. Label•less is now playing at Duke on 42nd Street.

Read More: LABEL•LESS Off Broadway to Offer $33 Digital Rush Tickets

Music City

Music City, which opened last year and was extended three times by popular demand in its run at BEDLAM, is reopening Off-Broadway. The show features original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding, including showstoppers "Smile," "Sangria," and "Somewhere In My Car," written for such artists as Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Uncle Kracker, Dierks Bentley, and Florida Georgia Line, and an original book by playwright Peter Zinn. Music City follows two young singer-songwriters into The Wicked Tickle, an East Nashville bar that serves up cheap beer, open mics, and dreams of big breaks. The bar regulars bravely pursue love and music in the face of addiction, poverty, and haunting pasts. But in Nashville, heartbreak is the only thing they hand out for free. Music City is an intimate, gritty, and thrilling take on the world of beers, guitars, sawdust, and sunshine. Music City will open at St. Luke’s Theatre on June 15.

Read More: Inside Rehearsals with the Cast of MUSIC CITY