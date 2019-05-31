Tonys Talk: The Stars of TOOTSIE Reveal Backstage Secrets, Onstage Mishaps & More!

Tootsie is bringing audiences to their feet every night at the Marquis Theatre, and its partly because of the extraordinary talents of its Tony-nominated stars. Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles and Andy Grotelueschen have all earned nods for their hysterical performances in the 11-time Tony-nominated hit. All four of them have been a part of the production since it opened in Chicago last year, and as they all attest, life is still far from boring at Tootsie.

It's so satisfying to love something so much and to hope that people love it just a fraction as much as you do. To realize that they not only do, but surpass your expectations... it's hard to describe the joy that brings you. - Lilli Cooper

All four stars recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the journey of the show, why the creative process was so gratifying, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!





