Tonys Talk: How Patrick Page Made Hades Much More Than a Bad Guy

Jun. 4, 2019  

The underworld is moving to 6th Avenue this Sunday, making Radio City Music Hall Patrick Page's domain. The star of Hadestown earned his first Tony nomination this year for his performance as the titular 'bad guy', though Page sees him as much more than that.

I think we kind of hypnotize the audience a bit... the first number places them in a different time and place, we're not quite sure when it is. But you wanna be there and be with these people. You wanna hear this story. -Patrick Page

Patrick recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about his long road with the show, why he loves this character, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



