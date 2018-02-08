Tony Yazbeck, Brandon Victor Dixon & More Join Line-Up to Sing Frankel & Korie at American Songbook Series

The 19th season of Lincoln Center's acclaimed American Songbook series is underway, and coming up on February 17 (8:30 pm) is The Songs of Scott Frankel & Michael Korie.

Composer Scott Frankel and lyricist Michael Korie, the celebrated team behind Broadway musicals Grey Gardens and War Paint, are two of today's top contributors of new standards to the American musical theater repertoire. For this intimate evening of song and story, Frankel and Korie are joined by one of the foremost leading ladies of the stage, Kelli O'Hara, who starred in Frankel and Korie's Playwrights Horizons production of Far From Heaven, and the celebrated English stage, television, and film star Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey). Also making special appearances for this Appel Room performance are Tony nominees Brandon Victor Dixon (The Color Purple) and Melissa Errico (Amour), The Honeymooners star Leslie Kritzer, Scarlett Strallen of The Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, and Tony nominee and star of Prince on Broadway Tony Yazbeck.

Tickets start at $55. For additional information, visit: http://www.lincolncenter.org/american-songbook

Since its launch in 1998, American Songbook has been dedicated to celebrating the extraordinary achievements of the popular American songwriter from the turn of the 20th century to the present day. Spanning all styles and genres from Tin Pan Alley and Broadway to the eclecticism of today's songwriters working in pop, cabaret, rock, folk, and country, American Songbook traces the history and charts the course of the American song from its past and current forms to its future direction.

