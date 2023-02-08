Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Tony Winning Set Designer Eugene Lee Passes Away

Lee won a Tony Award in 2004 for Wicked.

Feb. 08, 2023  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony Winner Eugene Lee has passed away.

According to published reports, Lee's passing comes days after his friend and colleague Adrian Hall passed away. The two were fundamental in establishing Trinity Rep in Providence, Rhode Island, where Lee resided with his wife, Brooke.

Lee won Tony Award for designing Wicked, Sweeney Todd, and Candide. He was also nominated for a Tony Award for Ragtime. He served as scenic designer for the original productions of Merrily We Roll Along and Seussical.

Lee made his Broadway debut in 1981 as scenic designer for The Little Prince and the Aviator. He also served as set designer for Broadway productions of Wilson in the Promise Land, Dude, Candide, The Skin of Our Teeth, Some of My Best Friends, Show Boat, A Moon for the Misbegotten, The Pirate Queen, A Streetcar Named Desire, Glengarry Glen Ross, Bright Star, and Amazing Grace.

Lee was a resident designer at Trinity Rep and a resident artist at Long Wharf Theatre. He is the production designer of "Saturday Night Live," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

His film credits included Coppola's Hammett, Huston's Mr. North, Malle's Vanya on 42nd Street and Demme's A Master Builder. He received a BFA from Art Institute of Chicago, Carnegie Mellon and an MFA from Yale School of Drama. Lee also received three hhonorary PhDs.

