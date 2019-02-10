Tony-Winning Producer and Actor Joseph Sirola Dies at 89

Feb. 10, 2019  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Tony Award-winning producer Joseph Sirola.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sirola, also an actor and known as "The King of the Voice-Overs," was 89. He died of complications respiratory failure at a rehabilitation hospital, according to his companion Claire Gozzo.

On Broadway, Sirola produced many notable shows, most notably including A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, which he won a Tony for in 2013.

Other producing credits on Broadway include The Trip to Bountiful (2013), for which he earned a Tony nomination, Love Letters (2014), Stick Fly (2011), and Time Stands Still (2010).

Acting credits on Broadway include Pal Joey (1976), Golden Rainbow (1968), and The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1960).

On the big screen, Sirola appeared in Strange Bedfellows (1965),The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), Hang 'Em High (1968), and The Super Cops (1974). He also appeared on The Andy Griffith Show, the original Hawaii Five-O,The Montefuscos, and The Magician.

In 1970, The Wall Street Journal called him "The King of the Voice-Overs."

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.



