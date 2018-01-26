The Cold Never Bothers Her! Tony Winner Idina Menzel Talks Outdoor Performances and FROZEN 2 in New Interview

in a new interview, Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel discussed her upcoming performance at this year's Super Bowl Live Series and gave an update on the creative process of the highly anticipated Frozen 2.

"Find me the biggest, fakest fur coat you can find that looks stylish and keeps me warm." she said, "I'll be fat but I'll be warm," she says of her upcoming outdoor gig,

A former visitor to the New Year's Eve stage in Times Square, Menzel is no stranger to outdoor performances.

"I'm not afraid of the cold. I'm an East Coast person, actually." she tells the publication.

On the subject of her last performance outside, Menzel says, "I insisted on not lip syncing. A lot of artists do [lip sync on that New Year's Eve show]. Now I understand why. I tried to warm up and wear warm clothes. I insisted on singing it in its original key and I don't know why I was so stubborn. And I just totally botched the last note of the song. So many people wrote [unflattering] things about it, and it hurt my feelings. I'm not going to do it again. I'll sing live or I won't sing it all. And here I am again singing the same song outside. I'm a glutton for punishment."

As for any updates on the sequel to Frozen? "I just started working on it a couple months ago. They're still piecing the story together and refining it." she said, "There's not too much I can reveal about it other than I think it's pretty special. We're not doing it just to do a sequel. They're putting their heart and soul into it. They're deepening the characters, and I'm excited about that."

Read the full story at The Star Tribune.





Related Articles