Tony Winner Alice Ripley to Star in THE LEARNED LADIES Musical Workshop with Musical Direction by Kimberly Grigsby

Composer Ray Leslee (Standup Shakespeare, Avenue X) and playwright, actor, HBO Def Poet, Brian Dykstra, have teamed up with Musical Director Kimberly Grigsby (Amelie, Spiderman, Spring Awakening) to present a workshop presentation of a new musical based on the comedy by Moliere. The script-in-hand readings will take place Thursday Nov 16th at The Lark Play Development Center and Friday, November 17th at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios. The presentation will be directed by Margarett Perry.

The cast includes, Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Sideshow), Aisha de Haas (Caroline, or Change, Rent), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Will Mann (Memphis), Sydney Morton (American Psycho), Brian Ogilvie (Something Rotten), Christina Nieves (Exit Strategy), Jordan Tyson (Sweetee), and a six-member ladies chorus including Lindsey Carothers, Nora Cole, Sarah Knapp, Erin Salm, Dana Winkle and Virginia Woodruff.

The romantic comedy by Molière is a satire that attacked the pretensions of the rich and supported women's rights. It premiered during the emerging women's movement and was one of his most popular comedies. Brian Dykstra's brilliant libretto transports Moliere to a large metropolis just a few years into the future. The text, in original verse, is completely sung-thru in a soaring mix of classical, rock, soul, blues, jazz and hip hop by Ray Leslee.

According to Director Margarett Perry, "The musical feels extremely timely because it's about equal rights and education for all and it celebrates love in all its various forms. It makes my heart soar."





Related Articles